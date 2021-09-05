Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMOM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

