Hudock Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.