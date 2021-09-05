Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 32,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,123. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

