Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.98 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $87.98 million and $67.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

