Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

