Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

