Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.06. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

