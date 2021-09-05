Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

