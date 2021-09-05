IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.37. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 96,441 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

