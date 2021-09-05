Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 197,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,513. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.