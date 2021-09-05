Idle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $500,665.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $9.00 or 0.00017927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $500,665.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00157551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00216389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.40 or 0.07904486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.21 or 1.00265828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00986285 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

