ILCOIN (ILC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $13,974.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

