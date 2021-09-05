Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 5.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $484,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $466.98. 517,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.