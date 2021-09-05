Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

