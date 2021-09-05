Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.33. The stock had a trading volume of 712,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,801. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

