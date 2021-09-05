Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

