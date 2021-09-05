Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. 926,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

