IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

PFI stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

