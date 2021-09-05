IMC Chicago LLC Has $341,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods by 4,322.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SZK opened at $14.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

