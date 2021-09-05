Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Impel NeuroPharma traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 55871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $998,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

