Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Impel NeuroPharma traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 55871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

