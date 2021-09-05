IN8bio Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio’s (NASDAQ:INAB) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. IN8bio had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During IN8bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

INAB opened at $8.32 on Friday. IN8bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

