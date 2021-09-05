ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives €12.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.30 ($14.47).

Several analysts recently commented on INGA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

