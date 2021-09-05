Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.90. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 114,231 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$54.17 million and a P/E ratio of 42.38.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

