Insider Selling: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Sells 79,500 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) insider Raj Naran sold 79,500 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.37 ($8.84), for a total value of A$983,653.50 ($702,609.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

