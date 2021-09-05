Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $593,823.60 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BBW opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

