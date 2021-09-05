Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Sells $92,800.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $47.96 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

