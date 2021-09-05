Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells $14,625.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $14,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of -2.75.

Get Koss alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.