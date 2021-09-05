Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 12,675 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

