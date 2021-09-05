Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $667,934.68 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

