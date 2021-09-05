Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,683,129.38 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of POSH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

