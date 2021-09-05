Insider Selling: Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Sells A$21,000,000.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) insider Martin Hosking sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.20 ($3.00), for a total transaction of A$21,000,000.00 ($15,000,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides sale, marketing, and distribution services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

