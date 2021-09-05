Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,128,802.13 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $292.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average is $209.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $293.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

