Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 917,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.46 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

