Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $247,900.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

