Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $247,900.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.
Shares of VIR opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
