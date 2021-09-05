Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.