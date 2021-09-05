Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 1,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

