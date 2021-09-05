Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

