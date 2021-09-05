Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$3.77 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.72.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

