Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 924 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

