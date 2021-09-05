Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

