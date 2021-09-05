Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

