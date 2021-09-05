Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $211,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $261,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

