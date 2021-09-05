Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.