Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

