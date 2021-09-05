Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

