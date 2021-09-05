Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 57,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,259. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

