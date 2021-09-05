Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.39.

INVH opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

