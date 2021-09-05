ION Price Reaches $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, ION has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $570,443.48 and approximately $33.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00093345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00343913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,647,696 coins and its circulating supply is 13,747,696 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

