IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IRMD opened at $35.54 on Thursday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,097 shares of company stock worth $2,913,371 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

